Contempt plea against zoo for ‘failing’ to ensure visitors’ safety

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi

A contempt plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking action against Delhi Zoo for its alleged negligence and failure in complying with its own undertaking given to the court five years ago, when a man was killed inside a tiger enclosure.

Justice AK Chawla said the matter was serious and needed attention. He asked the petitioner to implead the Ministry of Forest and Environment (MoEF) as one of the parties and posted the matter for December 16.

In his petition, advocate Avadh Kaushik said he had moved the Delhi HC in 2014 when 20-year-old Maqsood of Anand Parbat was killed by tiger Vijay, after he somehow fell in the courtyard on October 17, 2014. He had then sought a report into the incident and fixing of responsibility for the incident.

During the pendency of the earlier petition, the zoo authorities had told the court that it had taken steps to ensure the safety of visitors to avoid such incidents in the future.

Quoting an HT report published on October 18 — how a 25-year old mentally unsound person had a close shave when he had fallen into the zoo enclosure — it was contended in the plea that zoo officials had not learnt from their earlier mistakes. It said that they continued with their negligence and inadequate arrangements.

The contempt plea stated that it was evident from the video clippings on social media that the lion not only remained close to the intruder for many minutes, but also tried to climb on him and attack him. It stated that another person had tried to enter an enclosure in the same zoo on September 5 but fortunately survived unhurt.

“….the question is as to why the authorities concerned had failed to take preventive measures and to ensure that no one can intrude, enter or jump into the enclosures of the wild animals in zoo,” the plea said.

“That these repeated incidents clearly show that the zoo authorities who are responsible for the safety and security of the visitors are not only negligent in their duty but are also bent upon to breach their own undertakings given before the court,” the plea added.

It contended that the zoo authorities are “deliberately” and “wilfully” “breaching and flouting” the statements given to the court in the various affidavits filed in the first bout of litigation.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 19:51 IST