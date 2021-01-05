Continuous snowfall disrupts Kashmir’s air, road connectivity for 3rd consecutive day

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:38 IST

Continuous snowfall disrupted Kashmir’s air and road connectivity with the rest of the country for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Kashmir Valley is under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD), according to the India meteorological Department (IMD). There has been heavy snowfall in South Kashmir for the last three days which has led to the closure of the Srinagar -Jammu national highway. At the Jawahar Tunnel, close to four feet of snow was recorded leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. Since Tuesday morning, almost all parts of Kashmir are witnessing moderate to heavy snowfall.

Morning flights have also been cancelled at Srinagar airport due to fresh snowfall.

“Today [Tuesday] weather at Srinagar airport not looks favourable for flight operation, Although @Aaisnrairport team working on it but it is requested to avoid inconvenience before reaching Airport, contact with concern airlines for status and then move,” the Srinagar airport handle tweeted.

Today weather at Srinagar airport not looks favourable for flight operation , Although @Aaisnrairport team working on it but it is requested to avoid inconvenience before reaching Airport, contact with concern airlines for status and then move.@AAI_Official @aaiRedNR — Srinagar Airport (@Aaisnrairport) January 5, 2021

The heavy snowfall has prompted the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority to issue medium and low level avalanche warning for the upper reaches of avalanche-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Medium level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Jawahar Tunnel, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Tanghdar. Similarly, low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Gulmarg, Gurez, Kanzalwan, and Sonmarg,” said an official of the disaster management authority.

The tourist spot of Gulmarg received fresh one foot of snow while Sonmarg and Pahalgam received two to three feet of snow. The fresh snowfall has caused water logging at several places in Srinagar. Though the administration has set up several control rooms to clear snow from the roads and highways, at many places the locals complained that roads are yet to be cleared, especially in south Kashmir.

“It feels like there is more than 10 inches of snow in the city. This time also its heavily snowing in the city,” said Shabir Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

According to IMD, Srinagar witnessed a minimum temperature of -0.2 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius.