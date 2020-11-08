e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana

Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana

Case was registered after a 27-year-old employee died while working at a construction site

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/iStock
Representative image/iStock
         

A labour contractor was booked on Saturday for causing death by negligence after a 27-year-old employee died while working at a construction site.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Pathak.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Kohara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Sunita Sonkar, the victim’s wife.

As per the complaint, the victim was working at a construction site on November 4 when Pathak told him to climb a ladder without following necessary safety measures. Then, he fell off and suffered a head injury.

He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
DC vs SRH Live: DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2, Saha misses out again for SRH
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Voting over in Bihar, here’s how top leaders are spending their Sunday
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
DeMo anniversary: PM Modi hails move, Congress observes betrayal day
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In