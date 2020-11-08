Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:28 IST

A labour contractor was booked on Saturday for causing death by negligence after a 27-year-old employee died while working at a construction site.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Pathak.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Kohara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Sunita Sonkar, the victim’s wife.

As per the complaint, the victim was working at a construction site on November 4 when Pathak told him to climb a ladder without following necessary safety measures. Then, he fell off and suffered a head injury.

He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed on Saturday.

Assistant sub-inspector Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.