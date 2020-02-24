e-paper
CONTRACTUAL HIRING:Sanitary workers go on indefinite strike in Jalandhar

The decision for indefinite strike was taken after the MC refused to rollback the decision.

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
JALANDHAR

Sanitary workers under the banner of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation proceeded on indefinite strike on Monday over hiring of 160 sewermen on contract in the Jalandhar municipal corporation.

The decision for indefinite strike was taken after the MC refused to rollback the decision. A special House meeting, chaired by mayor Jagdish Raja, passed a resolution not to cancel the recruitment of 160 sewermen. The House also decided to allot two workers in each ward of the city for cleanliness, especially during rainy season.

The MC recently started hiring sewermen on contractual basis, on an assurance that they will be regularised in two years. The federation is opposing the move. Members of the federation also staged a dharna outside the municipal corporation office.

“I called a special House meeting to pass the agenda and ensure that councillors are not against hiring sewermen on contractual bases,” said the mayor, adding that a set procedure has been followed before hiring the 160 contractual workers. He said the agenda of hiring sewer workers on contract was tabled in the House six months ago.

“Safai karamcharis cannot be hired on permanent basis as of now. But I have spoken to the minister on the issue. We have permission to outsource 545 safai karamcharis and now the union wants 1,000 more safai karamcharis recruited,” he said.

Due to the strike, garbage was not lifted from Nakodar Road, GT Road near Football Chowk, and Burlton Park. Jalandhar produces over 500 tonnes of waste daily.

President of Punjab Safai Mazdoor Union Chandan Grewal said the strike would continue till their demands are not met.

