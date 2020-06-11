Cop among 13 fresh Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:29 IST

As many as 13 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported here on Thursday. Among these cases, 11 people are from Ludhiana, while two others, including a police constable, deployed in the Division number 2 police station, hail from Barnala.

The city police have already lost ACP Anil Kohli to the virus. However, four police personnel of the city, who were later tested positive, have defeated the virus.

Besides, a clinic in Field Ganj was closed after three patients, taking medicine from here, were found to be corona positive on Wednesday.

With this, the total count of coronavirus positive patients in Ludhiana has reached 313, while 113 patients are from other districts and states. A total of 179 patients have successfully been cured of the virus.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Dr Sachin Gupta, who is nodal officer of Covid-19, said that the police constable, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was tested positive this evening and has been shifted to the civil hospital.

He said police were conducting minatory Covid-19 tests of all the policemen and officers in Ludhiana.

The tests were being conducted on the direction of commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Akhil Chaudhary.

ADCP Gupta said a total of 700 cops have undergone Covid-19 tests, out which one constable (Gurpreet Singh) was tested positive on Thursday.

“The report has just arrived and we have started the process of contact tracing. We are preparing a list of preliminary and secondary contacts of the positive person. Besides, the cop has been quarantined and his colleagues have been told to self-isolate themselves,” said ADCP Gupta.

A mother-daughter duo, residing in the Gill Road area, aged 24 and 5, were tested positive of Covid-19.

Besides, two sisters aged 16 and 18. from Prem Nagar in Islamganj, who had recently returned from Mumbai, were also tested virus positive.

Two men, aged 29 and 72, who are contacts of 60-year-old woman from Habibganj , who had died on June 4, have tested positive.

A 27-year-old pregnant woman from New Janta Nagar, three patients, a 62- year- old woman from Nirmal Chhaya Flats in Rishi Nagar, a 40-year-old man from Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Focal Point, and a 35- year- old man from Mundia Kalan, with influenza-like symptoms, were also tested positive.

A 35-year man from Ferozepur, a gastro patient, was also among those tested positive this evening.