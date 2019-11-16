Cop doesn’t allow son to ride bike, he sets self on fire

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 00:20 IST

A 17-year-old Kalamboli resident is in critical condition after he set himself ablaze on Friday. According to the police, the boy took the step because his father — a constable with the Mumbai Police — refused to let him ride the latter’s two-wheeler to college.

The boy has suffered 90% burns. The doctors said that they have administered preliminary treatment to the boy and he will be kept under observation for the next 48 hours.

On Friday morning, the boy, a first-year junior college student, and his father, had a heated argument because the constable told the teen that he cannot ride the motorbike to his college as he was a minor and did not have a licence, the police said.

The boy left home for his college. According to the police, he was angry over the incident and had carried an empty bottle with him.

He emptied the petrol from his father’s two-wheeler, which was parked outside their home. He then poured the petrol and set himself on fire inside the

washroom of his college in Kalamboli.

“The boy had locked the bathroom door from inside. After immolating himself, he rushed outside the washroom, screaming for help. Some teachers tried to douse the fire and then rushed him to the Airoli Burns Centre. The boy told the doctors that he took the step because his father asked him not to ride the two-wheeler,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector at Kalamboli police station.

The police has not found a suicide note in the case. No case has been registered against anyone. The police will record the statement of the boy’s father.