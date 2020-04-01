e-paper
Home / Cities / Cop injured in a tiff between fruit vendors

Cop injured in a tiff between fruit vendors

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:46 IST
Sajana Nambiar
A policeman was injured after a tiff broke out between two groups of fruit vendors at Mohane in Kalyan on Wednesday. The cop was injured when vendors pelted stones at each other and he tried to stop them. The police have booked 15 vendors under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said the tiff broke out among vendors occupying a spot at Lahuji Nagar market. “A policeman was hit on the head by a stone,” said a police officer of Khadakpada police.

