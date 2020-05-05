e-paper
Home / Cities / Cop’s wife, two sons among 4 booked for killing depot holder over ration distribution in Punjab

Cop’s wife, two sons among 4 booked for killing depot holder over ration distribution in Punjab

Preliminary reports suggest that the victim died of a cardiac arrest, however, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 21:40 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Hindustantimes
         

The city police on Tuesday booked a cop’s wife, his two sons and one more person for killing a 55-year-old depot holder of food and civil supplies department, Punjab, over ration distribution at Kila Mohalla locality here on Monday.

Deceased identified as Ghasita Mall Lahori, a resident of Kapurthala, was the person in-charge for issuing slips to the families of smart card holders, who could avail free wheat and pulses under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY). The government has intimated an exercise of issuing slips to the beneficiaries to maintain social distancing. Once the slips are collected, the food materials are delivered at the doorsteps by the government workers.

On Monday, Debo, wife of Daulati Ram, a Punjab Police home guard posted at Kapurthala headquarters, along with her two sons—Bholu, Joban— and their friend Arjun Kumar thrashed Lahori after he refused to issue them slips citing that they do not have their names registered as beneficiaries in the list provided by the F&C department, a police officer said.

“Locals and nephew of the deceased rushed Lahori to Kapurthala civil hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case against the four on the statements given by Lahori’s family,” superintendent of police (Investigation) Manpreet Singh said.

Dr Sandeep Dhawan of the civil hospital said that the preliminary reports suggest that the victim died of a cardiac arrest, however, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem report.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at City Kapurthala police station, the SP said.

This was second murder in Kapurthala district in three days. Earlier, a 47-year-old Congress activist was murdered by 22 villagers over an old enmity at Kala Sanghian here on Sunday evening.

