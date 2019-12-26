e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Cops issue ₹13,000 challan to man with bike worth ₹10,000 in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:38 IST
Amarpal Singh
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Mohammad Raees shows his challan copy in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A man who had bought a second-hand motorcycle for ₹10,000 has been issued a challan of ₹13,000 for riding without helmet, using mobile while riding and neither possessing a driver’s licence nor a pollution certificate. 

The software for payment of challans was updated with the new penalty for traffic rules violation at the regional transport office on Thursday. The violator, Mohammad Raees, a resident of Old Sabzi Mandi, was issued a challan for four violations at Kesar Ganj Mandi Chowk on December 24.

The revised penalty came as a shock to Raees, who had gone to the transport office on Thursday to pay the challan.

‘Was not aware of new rules’

A street vendor, Raees claimed he was not aware of the new penalty amount. “I thought it will cost me around ₹800 to ₹1,000 for violating a traffic rule, but I was shocked when the employee at the counter asked me to pay ₹13,000. The amount of penalty is more than the price I paid to purchase my motorcycle,” he added. 

He said that he sells fruit juice on roadside. “I cannot afford to the pay the challan. It would be better for me to sell my motorcycle and deposit the fine,” he said while returning home disappointed.  In another similar case, Prakash, a labourer from Tajpur Road, was challaned ₹6,000 for riding a motorcycle without helmet and not having a driver’s licence. He had also purchased a second-hand bike for ₹15,000. 

In Punjab, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act had come into effect on December 19 after the state transport department issued a notification for its implementation.

However, the software for payment of challan was not updated with the new penalty amount till now. Now, whether a violator was issued challan either before December 19 or after, he/she will have to pay the fine according to the new rules. 

As per the Act, a violator will now be fined ₹5,000 for driving without driver’s licence; ₹5,000 for violating standards of road safety, air pollution and noise pollution; ₹2,000 for driving dangerously and using handled communication devices while driving and ₹1,000 along with suspension of licence for three months for riding without helmet. 

