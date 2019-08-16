Cops to survey trouble-prone spots on Mumbra to Thane rail route

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 00:46 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Thane station, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), will begin from Friday a survey of ‘dark spots’ — trouble-prone areas— between Mumbra and Thane.

The survey will be done to take steps to curb stone pelting and other crimes on the railway route. The survey will identify locations that need to be monitored through CCTV cameras and watchtowers.

According to the railway police, regular patrolling is carried out to curb such incidents on this belt.

“The survey will be carried out to help identify and monitor as many areas where stone-pelting incidents and fatka gangs are reported to be active,” said Rajendra Pandav, senior police inspector, RPF, Thane.

“The survey will be carried out on Thane to Parsik tunnel on fast line and from Thane to Mumbra station on slow line. The survey report will be submitted to authorities concerned of Central Railway (CR), proposing installation of CCTV cameras, lights and watchtowers on this belt,” said Pandav.

Many crimes have been reported from Kalwa and Parsik tunnel near Mumbra.

However, the survey will also help identify more such locations where regular vigil is required, said an officer from GRP, Thane.

Shraddha Gaikwad, 23, a regular commuter from Kalyan, said, “We travel in crowded trains. At times, we forget that travelling on footboard can make us easy target of robbers. Installing CCTV cameras and lights will help curb crimes like stone-pelting.”

However, Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of railway passengers association, Thane, said, “Even if the CCTVs are installed, officials and railway administration should ensure regular maintenance and monitoring of the cameras. A special team should be deployed to monitor cameras and watchtowers to get better results in controlling crimes. This is just one step to check crimes.”

