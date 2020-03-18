e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Corona: Bhiwandi police spread message loud and clear

Corona: Bhiwandi police spread message loud and clear

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:42 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Police personnel have been going to small streets and lanes in Bhiwandi since Saturday to spread awareness about Covid-19. Wearing masks and carrying megaphones, they make announcements about the dos and don’ts and the preventive measures one should take. The police also stressed on avoiding crowded places in the city and to not go out unnecessarily.

Teams from all six police stations in Bhiwandi have been reaching out to residents living in slums and far-flung areas.

“We need to educate people on how to take care of themselves. We have been making continuous announcements. This is a traditional as well as effective way of making sure the message reaches the people,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

Around 150 police personnel from Bhiwandi have already covered places such as Vanjarpatti naka, state transport bus stand, Shivaji Chowk, Sahyognagar, Gayatrinagar, Kesarbaug naka, Gauripada, Sutar Ali, Vitthalnagar, Dhamankar naka, Bhandhari compound, Divanshah mosque, Sathenagar, Kasheli, Kalher, Rahnaal, Ramchandra Nagar and Ajmernagar.

“We have been wearing masks while on duty. We ourselves need to practise good hygiene to be able to tell others. We also explained to them individually and convinced them to use masks,” said an officer from Nizampura police station, who did not wish to be named.

Kalyan traffic police also took to streets to make announcements about coronavirus.

“We started making announcements while monitoring traffic in the city. We tell people about the disease even though they know. We should tell them about the alarming situation and how it is going to worsen if each person does not take preventive steps,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan.

‘3 who tested positive in Navi Mumbai came from Philippines’

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said 52 people have been home-quarantined in the city and that not a single city resident has tested positive for coronavirusThe three people who tested positive are foreigners Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The three who have tested positive are from the Philippines who had come to the country on a 40-day visa. On March 12, they came to Vashi. The next day, one of them showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was referred to Kasturba Hospital immediately and tested positive.”

top news
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
More flights for Iran, Italy as over 250 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Islamic Republic
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
In Bengal’s first case, 18-year-old tests positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases rise, minister quarantined, vaccine tests: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities