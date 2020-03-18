Corona: Bhiwandi police spread message loud and clear

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:42 IST

Police personnel have been going to small streets and lanes in Bhiwandi since Saturday to spread awareness about Covid-19. Wearing masks and carrying megaphones, they make announcements about the dos and don’ts and the preventive measures one should take. The police also stressed on avoiding crowded places in the city and to not go out unnecessarily.

Teams from all six police stations in Bhiwandi have been reaching out to residents living in slums and far-flung areas.

“We need to educate people on how to take care of themselves. We have been making continuous announcements. This is a traditional as well as effective way of making sure the message reaches the people,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

Around 150 police personnel from Bhiwandi have already covered places such as Vanjarpatti naka, state transport bus stand, Shivaji Chowk, Sahyognagar, Gayatrinagar, Kesarbaug naka, Gauripada, Sutar Ali, Vitthalnagar, Dhamankar naka, Bhandhari compound, Divanshah mosque, Sathenagar, Kasheli, Kalher, Rahnaal, Ramchandra Nagar and Ajmernagar.

“We have been wearing masks while on duty. We ourselves need to practise good hygiene to be able to tell others. We also explained to them individually and convinced them to use masks,” said an officer from Nizampura police station, who did not wish to be named.

Kalyan traffic police also took to streets to make announcements about coronavirus.

“We started making announcements while monitoring traffic in the city. We tell people about the disease even though they know. We should tell them about the alarming situation and how it is going to worsen if each person does not take preventive steps,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan.

‘3 who tested positive in Navi Mumbai came from Philippines’

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said 52 people have been home-quarantined in the city and that not a single city resident has tested positive for coronavirusThe three people who tested positive are foreigners Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The three who have tested positive are from the Philippines who had come to the country on a 40-day visa. On March 12, they came to Vashi. The next day, one of them showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was referred to Kasturba Hospital immediately and tested positive.”