Corona effect: Weddings postponed, hotels face ‘meltdown’

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:47 IST

LUCKNOW Travel is uncertain, event managers are jittery and soon-to-be brides and grooms are in a situation where they have to take a tough decision – postpone their weddings.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has forced people to postpone social get-togethers in the state capital, leading to a dip in hotel occupancy in wake of mass cancellations. People are also avoiding non-vegetarian food in restaurants, said hoteliers

Hotels and marriage venue owners are flooded with calls to postpone or cancel events due to restrictions on arrivals of guests from other countries.

“Several guests and corporate houses have cancelled their events. Room occupancy has been hit badly. We are taking all precautionary measures as per government directives,” said Neelabh Pandey, accommodation manager in a posh hotel.

Manish Gupta, managing director of a hotel in Vibhuti Khand, said: “Most of the rooms in our hotel are unoccupied as people cancelled their meetings and gatherings because of Covid-19 outbreak. The hotel industry has been severely hit.”

“In the current scenario, people are also avoiding non-vegetarian,” he added.

Jamil Shamsi, a florist, said: “Quite a few people have postponed their weddings due to coronavirus outbreak.”

Khwaja Misbahuddin Ahmad, a city-based businessman, who postponed his son’s wedding, said: “We had lined up two events – at CSI Club on March 20 and at MB Club on March 22. Officials at both these venues have been requested to cancel bookings as we don’t want big gatherings at a time when the health ministry has advised citizens not to do so.”

“Through cards, all invitees have been conveyed information regarding the cancellation of bookings. The message reads: In the light of the ongoing health concern and its impact, we have postponed wedding festivities that were to be held on March 20 and 22. We shall host the celebrations as soon as things settle down,” said Misbah.

He said one of his relatives also postponed a family wedding in Lucknow, which was scheduled in March-end in a posh hotel. “Wedding invites had been sent and bookings were done. But due to the outbreak of coronavirus, everything has come to a standstill,” said a woman.