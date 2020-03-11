Corona scare: PMC shuts down garden

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 19:29 IST

PUNE: As a preventive measure against Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily shut down Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule garden. The move comes after a couple and their daughter were declared positive for the virus on Monday.

Ashok Ghorpade, PMC garden department head, said, “As per the request from PMC health department, the garden department has taken the decision as a temporary measure. The garden will reopen once the health department gives the clearance.”

Ghorpade said, “It is just a precautionary measure as the garden is located in the area where coronavirus positive cases were reported.”

A civic official claimed that it is first time in the city that a civic body-run garden was shut down in response to a possible outbreak.

The couple who returned from Dubai was tested positive of coronavirus after their samples were sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) and it was the first case reported in Maharashtra. As the affected family stayed in the house for some days before they showed symptoms and their tests proved positive, the civic administration is taking necessary steps to check the spread of infection.