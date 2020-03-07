e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus casts shadow on NRI Sabha president elections in Jalandhar, results in low turnout

Coronavirus casts shadow on NRI Sabha president elections in Jalandhar, results in low turnout

A total of 22,923 voters are registered with the NRI Sabha but this time Covid-19 upset travel plans of many

chandigarh Updated: Mar 07, 2020 17:07 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A voter casting her ballot during the elections for the president of the NRI Sabha in Jalandhar on Saturday afternoon.
A voter casting her ballot during the elections for the president of the NRI Sabha in Jalandhar on Saturday afternoon. (Pardeep Pandit/HT)
         

JALANDHAR: The NRI Sabha president elections here saw a low turnout on Saturday afternoon.

A senior district administration official said that there’s not much enthusiasm among voters this time as of the three main candidates, comprising Kirpal Singh Sihota, Jasbir Singh Gill and Pritam Singh in the fray, Pritam withdrew his nomination in support of Kirpal on Saturday morning.

Due to the coronavirus scare, many voters chose to skip the elections, the officer said.

There are a total of 22,923 voters registered with the sabha.

Additional deputy commissioner Jasbir Singh said that the tenure of the NRI Sabha president is for two years.

Registered NRI voters are eligible to vote and no nominees have been allowed to exercise their franchise.

The entire process of voting and counting of votes is being held under CCTV surveillance. Twelve polling booths have been set up inside the office of NRI Sabha.

In the last election, 1,624 votes were polled and the election was won by Jasbir Singh Shergil by 197 votes.

