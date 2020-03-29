Coronavirus: Cops put up 65 stalls to serve food to needy

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:37 IST

In a bid to ensure no one starves in the city amid lockdown, Thane police on Sunday started a drive to distribute food and water across areas under Thane commissionerate. “Every police station has been directed to take care of the labourers who are dependent on daily wages. Accordingly, Thane police have put up food stalls in various areas like Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur. Around 65 food stalls have been installed to feed the needy people and labourers, out of these maximum food stalls have been opened at Bhiwandi,” said a senior official from Thane police department.