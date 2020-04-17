Coronavirus curfew: Two women arrested for attacking councillor in Mohali

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 01:26 IST

Two women of Phase 11, Mohali, were arrested for assault, violating the curfew, and house trespass after they allegedly attacked a councillor on Thursday.

The women have been identified as Saroj and Raj Rani and they were booked on the complaint of Congress councillor Jasbir Singh Manku. The women were angry as the councillor did not concede to their demand to give in writing that “they belong to poor families and deserve to be provided ration”.

“They said an organisation was distributing ration near Bawa White House in Phase 11 and wanted a vetting from me that they belong to needy families,” said Ward 33 councillor Jasbir Singh Manku.

Ignorant of any such condition for ration distribution, Jasbir asked the crowd of about 50 people gathered outside his house in Phase 9 to let him talk to the NGO people. “The women entered my house and Raj Rani held my hand while Saroj slapped me before leaving after issuing threats,” Jasbir said in his complaint to the police.

“We have arrested the women and sent them to jail,” said Amandeep Singh, station house officer of Phase 11, Mohali. The women have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)

NAYAGAON MAN BOOKED FOR FALSE ‘OUT OF RATION’ ALARM

A resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagaon, Sanjay, was booked under the Disaster Management Act for making a false call to the police control room on Wednesday that his family has run out of food. The information was shared with naib tehsildar Jaskaran Singh Brar, who sent volunteers of an NGO to the family and they found around 30kg flour, rice, dal stocked in the house. A report was sent to Kharar SDM Himashu Jain on whose directions, a case was registered against Sanjay. The entire process was video graphed.

“The district administration is fully committed to provide the essentials to the genuinely needy. It is imperative and our primary duty,” said Mohali DC Girish Dayalan, adding ”raising fake alarms regarding non-availability of ration in this hour of crisis is not just morally wrong but also a punishable offence”.