Coronavirus: Jewar MLA turns office into control room to address residents’ concerns

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:07 IST

Noida: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Wednesday converted his Rabupura office into a control room to address any concerns of his constituents and help provide essentials, besides creating awareness about administrative guidelines.

Managed by four persons, working completely online, as well as Singh, are trying to get in touch with as many residents as possible from the 210 villages under the jurisdiction of the constituency.

“We have formed two groups -- one that includes Jewar and its villages and the other including Greater Noida city, Bilaspur, Dankaur and its villages. There are almost 500 volunteers in total who are working on establishing a Whatsapp group of every village with at least 50 residents each,” said Singh.

He added that the basic purpose is to ensure that villagers are aware of all warnings by the World Health Organisation, and government and administrative policies and decisions taken with regard to coronavirus.

“We had complaints in the morning that many shops that provide necessities for animals are closed. The guidelines were checked and information was passed on to the administration. Many people are animal caretakers in these villages who depend on these shops,” said Singh.

The control room will also address the problems of the public and forward the complaints to respective administration officials like the district magistrate or the chief medical officer, the MLA said.

“In case there is policy feedback, we will take it up with the chief minister’s office, if necessary. Twenty one days is a long duration and we want to ease the lockdown period as much as possible for the public. The control room will reach every locality. If the need arises, I will request the big farmers to help out daily wage earning families who might be facing economic challenges,” said the MLA.

Singh further said that they are through 70% of the work and hope to begin functioning in all villages of the constituency by Thursday, after which a request will be made to replicate the model in the entire district.

He said the whole process has been decentralised so as to cater to maximum people by creating awareness.

“There were complaints about fruit and vegetable shops to be closed which were addressed. The volunteers are also looking for nomadic families in Dankaur who, according to reports, are in a bad state. They will be helped in every manner possible. People sometimes panic when they don’t know what the regulations are and we are working to ensure that such situations don’t arise,” said Singh.

The MLA had also earlier announced that he would give his four months’ salary to fight coronavirus. Dadri MLA Tej Pal Nagar had also donated Rs 1 lakh to the government for the same purpose.