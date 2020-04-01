e-paper
Coronavirus lockdown: Bhiwandi school ground turns into a market

Coronavirus lockdown: Bhiwandi school ground turns into a market

cities Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:19 IST
Anamika Gharat
Around 150 fruits and vegetable vendors have got space at Temghar school ground in Bhiwandi so that markets are not crowded. Two policemen will keep a watch so see whether residents are following social distancing. Senior police inspector S Kokate said, “KGM Chowk is crowded as it does not have enough space for vendors. We made arrangements for 150 street vendors so that people can stand in a queue while maintaining distance.”

