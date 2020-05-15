Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana Roadways resumes bus services partially

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:42 IST

The service of Haryana Roadways was partially resumed on Friday, the first time since chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the coronavirus lockdown on March 23.

Six buses – one each from Hisar, Sirsa, Rewari, Narnaul, Rohtak and Bhiwani departed for Panchkula during the day.

Haryana Roadways’ general managers (GMs) flagged off the buses from their respective districts and personally checked if social distancing and other guidelines were followed inside the vehicles.

“Wearing mask and carrying a sanitiser is mandatory for each passenger boarding the buses. Nobody will be allowed to travel without them,” Haryana Roadways GM, Hisar, Rahul Mittal, said. He said a total of 16 people had booked online tickets from Hisar to Panchkula out of whom 15 reached the bus stand on time and boarded the bus. “Panchkula is about 240km away from Hisar and the passengers paid Rs 240 each through the online payment system,” he said.

HEAVY POLICE DEPLOYMENT

Before flagging off the buses, officials of the health department examined the passengers through thermal scanning and also maintained a register of their names and other details. Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order condition nearby the bus stand.

Sirsa GM Khubi Ram Kaushal said, “Before leaving from Sirsa, we sanitised the bus and the same process will be followed during our return trip. A total of 10 passengers travelled in the bus from Sirsa to Panchkula.” Passengers onboard the bus said they were stuck in Sirsa amid the lockdown, adding that as soon as they came to know about the running status of the buses, they booked the tickets.

Meanwhile, Bhiwani GM Gulab Singh Dhun said a total of 18 people had applied for the tickets online, but two of them cancelled their tickets later.

He said the department would increase the bus services if more commuters apply for the tickets online in the coming days. “All the 16 passengers, who boarded the bus were looking fit and fine. It seems we have started another journey amid the coronavirus pandemic. I hope all the operations will start soon across the state,” the roadways official said.

A passenger, Shubham, said he was satisfied with the precautions taken by Haryana Roadways before allowing people to board the buses.