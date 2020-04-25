e-paper
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana MC provides specially designed jackets to sanitisation staff

Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana MC provides specially designed jackets to sanitisation staff

Ludhiana MC workers had complained of discomfort in their spines while carrying backpack machines used to spray disinfectants in the city; the civic body has also decided that it will transfer ₹500 in the bank accounts of each Class 4 employee to help them purchase ration

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:28 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
With municipal corporation (MC) workers complaining of having discomfort in their spines while carrying backpack machines used to spray disinfectants in the city, the civic body on Saturday provided them specially designed fluffy jackets to save them from the problem.

The jackets were handed over to the staff by mayor Balkar Sandhu and commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

CLASS 4 EMPLOYEES TO GET ₹500 FOR RATION

Meanwhile, MC has also decided that it will transfer Rs 500 in the bank accounts of each Class 4 employee to help them purchase ration, mayor Sandhu said. Officials said around 8,000 Class 4 employees worked in MC.

Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee president Ashwani Sahota said, “A few days back, after the MC staff took up the matter with mayor Balkar Sandhu, it was decided that specially designed fluffy jackets will be provided to the workers so that they do not face any trouble while on duty.” He also said a total of 400 jackets will be distributed to the staff deployed for spraying disinfectants in all 95 wards of the city.

