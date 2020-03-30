Coronavirus lockdown: Teachers can evaluate SSC papers after April 14, says education department

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:42 IST

After teachers’ groups voiced their inability to reach schools to collect their Class 10 and 12 answer sheets for evaluation, the education department has now clarified that they can do so post April 14. “Travelling during the period is not feasible and advisable, so they can continue their work after the lockdown is called off,” states the circular. Earlier, teachers were asked to take their papers home after March 31. The circular has also clarified that a decision on the schedule for Class 9, 11 and the final SSC (Class 10) exam will be taken after the lockdown is lifted. The fact that teachers won’t be able to take their papers home is feared to cause a delay in the SSC board results.