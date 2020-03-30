e-paper
Coronavirus lockdown: Virar society ties up with vendor

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:12 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Around 600 members of a Virar housing society comprising nearly 100 flats have started a vegetable and fruit market inside their society premises so that members do not have to venture out to buy the essential commodities during the shutdown.

Alongside keeping residents safe, this venture will also help reduce the chances of them coming in contact with an infected person outside.

The residents of Vinay Unique Residency started their own market inside the premises on Saturday and will extend the facility till the 21-day shutdown ends on April 15. “We got in touch with a vendor who agreed to come to our premises to sell vegetables,” said Vinod Sawant, society secretary.

“The society market is open for two hours daily during which time the vendor and buyers have to compulsorily wear face masks and keep a safe distance of at least 3 feet from each other while making purchases,” said Sawant.

