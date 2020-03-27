Coronavirus: MLA announces ₹10-l relief for labourers

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:02 IST

The CPI(M) legislator from Dahanu constituency, Vinod Nikole, has announced a ₹10 lakh relief from his MLA fund to help daily wage labourers during the 21-day lockdown against the spread of Covid-19. Nikole conveyed his decision to Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde in an email on Wednesday. “I have demanded Dr Shinde that the government sanction ₹5,000 cash relief and one-month free ration to tide over the crisis,” Vinod Nikole said.