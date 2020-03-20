e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: 1,000 shops in Mumbai's Dadar area to stay shut till March 31

Coronavirus outbreak: 1,000 shops in Mumbai’s Dadar area to stay shut till March 31

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:07 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Owners of at least 1,000 shops in Dadar West have voluntarily decided to shut shop till March 31 after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directed owners to close down shops and establishments (except medical and grocery) on one side of the road on alternate days.

Sunil Singh, president of Dadar Vyapari Sangh, said, “The shops include all kinds of establishments such as eateries and clothing. We have unanimously decided to shut shop completely instead of alternate days, as this will help the BMC to carry out measures to stop the spread of the virus.”

Another group of shopkeepers at Dadar’s Kirtikar Market, Yash Plaza and Moti Bhavan wrote to the local ward office, G north ward, declaring a shutdown of 80 shops in support of BMC’s move. These shops were part of Dadar Imitation and Cutlery Welfare Association. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, “This is an example for several others to follow. We need such active participation from citizens to help fight the spread of virus.”

cities