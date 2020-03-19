e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Ayurvedic Medical College students stage protest against authorities

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:58 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Sarabha, staged a protest on Thursday morning against the authorities of the institute and demanded them to shut down the college in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Principal Prof Satish Shukla said no direction has been issued by the government to suspend classes. He said, “We have suspended the first and second year classes following the fresh orders received from the government, but classes for third and fourth year will continue as per routine. Similar instructions have been issued for MBBS and BDS institutes.”

The students staged a dharna and accused the authorities for continuing to hold classes even after the government’s directions to close all the educational institutions across the state.

There are around 240 students in four batches of the medical college and all hail from different parts of the state. While classes have been suspended for 120 students, the rest are attending classes.

On the other hand, a college official said that the students were using coronavirus as a ploy to avoid attending classes.

