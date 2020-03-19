Coronavirus outbreak: ESIC relaxes provisions for February, March 2020

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:57 IST

Contributions for the months of February and March 2020 can be filed and paid up to April 15 and May 15, respectively, instead of March 15 and April 15, said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Thursday.

ESIC, exercising its powers vested under regulation 100, has taken the decision in a bid to provide relief and support to the employers and employees dealing with novel coronavirus’ (Covid-19) impact. The corporation has relaxed the provisions as entered in regulations 26 and 31 of the ESI (General) Regulations, 1950. “The provisions of regulation 31 shall be read as 45 days instead of 15 days for the contribution payable for the month of February 2020 and March 2020 only,” ESIC said in a statement.

ESIC, under the ministry of labour and employment, is a social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits such as medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness and deaths. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more people are employed. The employees drawing wages up to ₹21,000 a month are entitled to medical benefits and other cash benefits under the ESI Act.