e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: ESIC relaxes provisions for February, March 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: ESIC relaxes provisions for February, March 2020

Contributions for February and March 2020 can be filed and paid up to April 15 and May 15, respectively

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Contributions for the months of February and March 2020 can be filed and paid up to April 15 and May 15, respectively, instead of March 15 and April 15, said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Thursday.

ESIC, exercising its powers vested under regulation 100, has taken the decision in a bid to provide relief and support to the employers and employees dealing with novel coronavirus’ (Covid-19) impact. The corporation has relaxed the provisions as entered in regulations 26 and 31 of the ESI (General) Regulations, 1950. “The provisions of regulation 31 shall be read as 45 days instead of 15 days for the contribution payable for the month of February 2020 and March 2020 only,” ESIC said in a statement.

ESIC, under the ministry of labour and employment, is a social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits such as medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness and deaths. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more people are employed. The employees drawing wages up to ₹21,000 a month are entitled to medical benefits and other cash benefits under the ESI Act.

top news
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities