Coronavirus outbreak: KDMC warns school as parents gather to collect admission forms

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:45 IST

After 150 parents gathered outside St Jude’s High School in Kalyan on Monday, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) issued a notice warning the school against such a huge gathering.

The parents, wearing masks, had gathered at the school to collect admission forms for the next academic year.

“We received a complaint on Monday and sent two officers to the school for inquiry. We want all educational institutes to follow the rules,” said Milind Dhat, assistant municipal commissioner, KDMC.

“We had announced the date for distributing admission forms long back. It became difficult to communicate the change of date. Although we had put up a notice outside the school, parents still came. We have postponed the admission process and have announced that the school will be shut till March 31,” said a trustee from the school on the condition of anonymity.

Many schools had not conveyed the message to students officially, which led to chaos outside some schools in Thane and Kalyan on Monday. Children came to school and were asked to return home.

“Although we read in the news about schools being shut, we brought our children to school as there was no communication from school,” said Salil Sheik, parent of Class 4 student of New English School, Thane.

School conducts online exams

Students of Class 5 to Class 8 of Arya Gurukul School, Kalyan, wrote their exams online on Sunday and Monday. While most schools have postponed or cancelled their exams, the management of Arya Gurukul School made arrangements for students to write the exams online.

“Students have studied throughout the year, so we ensured they give their annual exams. We made changes in the exam pattern so that questions could be easily answered online,” said Radhamani Iyer, principal of the school, adding that they took consent of more than 500 parents before going ahead with this.