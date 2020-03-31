Coronavirus: Plans afoot to set up testing lab in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:58 IST

Plans are afoot to set up a Covid-19 testing lab in Panchkula civil hospital.

The officials concerned said the process had been initiated and soon the required machinery would be installed in the hospital.

According to initial plans, the hospital administration has finalised a space near the psychiatric ward and a team would be visiting the hospital regarding the installation of machines, they said.

Currently the health department is dependent on testing labs at Pune or at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where samples are being sent for tests related to Covid-19.

NO FRESH CASE REPORTED

No fresh case was reported in Panchkula on Monday and one new sample being taken by the health department.

On Sunday, three out of the five samples tested negative and two reports are awaited.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said a total of 51 samples had been taken, out of which one tested positive and 39 tested negative, while eight samples were rejected.

The samples were taken from people with symptoms, mostly due to travel history or contact with them. Currently five persons are admitted in the isolation ward of civil hospital, three in command hospital, Chandimandir, while 304 persons are under quarantine.

About 103 people have completed 28 days of quarantine.

It was on March 21, when a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Kharak Mangoli village near Sector 2, who worked at a salon, visited by Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient, had tested positive for Covid-19.

She is currently admitted at the civil hospital’s isolation ward and is reported to be stable. The samples of her husband, two sons and a daughter were taken that tested negative. The family members of the woman are currently quarantined at Nada Sahib gurdwara.