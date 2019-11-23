Cosplay – bringing your favourite fiction characters alive

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 18:06 IST

PUNE: Pune, known for upholding its traditional and cultural norms, is seeing an acceptance of a custom that has its origin in Japan. Cosplay, a comicon performance art, has not just reached Pune or Mumbai cities, but its followers are seen in the interiors of Maharashtra, as far as Latur.

The enthusiasts dress up as characters from TV, movies, comics, anime and other popular mediums. Some outfits are more elaborate than others. Cosplayers display their creations at events.

The term “cosplay” is relatively new. According to the University of Montana, the word originated in 1984 as an anglicised version of the Japanese word “Kosupure” —fusion of the words “costume” and “play”.

Cosplay, conducted in the city since past two years by Indo Japan Business Council (IJBC), Konnichiwa Pune II, organised this year’s event at Phoenix Market City on November 16.

Most of the outfits used by participants include wigs, long sleeve dresses with collar and cuffs, headbands, tights, shoes and electronic gadgets.

Imitating their idols

Sameer Shaikh (29), a mechanic, said, “I got to know about Cosplay in 2016 when I attended a comicon in Bengaluru, and I was hooked. As a child, I loved wearing costumes, but the opportunity to live out your childhood dream as an adult, by wearing amazing costumes and also win prizes made me think of participating in such competitions.”

“This year, I participated in the Cosplay held in the city as a ‘Reaper’, a character from the anime ‘Over Watch’ for which I made my costume. I spend ₹10,000 to source out the needed materials,” Shaikh said.

Another participant, Evangelin Retnamony (22), who recently graduated from Wadia college and is a regular cosplayer, won the first prize in the Konnichiwa Pune Cosplay competition organised last year.

“I started participating in Cosplay in 2015, when I came across an event in Mumbai and saw my favourite character ‘Sinbad’ from the anime ‘Magi’, I was inspired and wanted to try it. Hence, I decided for the first time to become this character myself and went on to learn how to create the costume,” said Retnamony.

She said that buying the costumes online could be a costly affair. “Initially I ordered the costumes online before learning to design them on my own,” said Retnamony.

Arman Chagla (21) works part-time at Gyan Adab, a cultural centre in the city, while studying so that she can afford her Cosplay costumes. “I got into Cosplay when I went for Mumbai Film and Comicon in 2014 and was enamoured by all the costumed participants walking around the grounds. After that, I started plotting costumes, never really culminating in much past casual gender-bends till February 2018 when I did ‘Wirt’ from ‘Over the Garden Wall’.”

“Cosplay is incredibly liberating from reality, but to me, it is a way to express my creativity,” said Chagla.

History of art

