Counsellors to help Ambala students cope with uncertainty amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 21:14 IST

In a bid to help school students and their parents cope with uncertainty and stress amid lockdown, the Ambala education department has appointed six psychology teachers as counsellors.

They can be reached at 9518446915 for Ambala city, 7015375144 for Ambala cantonment, 7206242424 for Naraingarh, for 8529035351 Barara, 8708258650 for Saha and at 8053701180 for Shahzadpur. At district-level, counselling can be availed at 9416336957.

The counsellors, who are teachers at various government schools in the district, will help children and their parents address their mental health issues and queries regarding online education.

They will provide consultation to nearly 2.2 lakh school children of 1,091 schools in the district between 9am to 12pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Deputy district education officer Sudhir Kalra said, “Children are full of energy and are usually busy with activities at school, but due to the Covid-19 lockdown, they are confined at their homes and are not able to meet their teachers and classmates.”

“We have appointed one counsellor for every six blocks in the district. They will be available twice a day and children from private schools will also be able avail the facility. I believe, parents must be friendly with their children, involve them in household activities and play indoor games with them. One can order books and stationary online from the list of shops uploaded on the district administration’s website,” Karla added.

In a three-minute introductory audio message, one of the counsellors advised students to learn new words, read new books and avoid extensive use of social media.

Kalra said such audio messages will be sent by designated counsellors to the WhatsApp groups made by schools in various blocks to facilitate e-learning.