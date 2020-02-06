Country’s first Railway Protection Force cyber cell operational in Pune

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:15 IST

PUNE The first cyber cell of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under the Indian Railways, is operational at the Pune Railway Division.

“The cell was formed in July 2019 and its operations were kept secret initially for some important investigations,” said Central Railways general manger Sanjeev Mittal, who was on a one-day inspection tour of the Pune division on Thursday.

Mittal, along with several senior officials of the Central railway, conducted inspections from Satara to Pune throughout the day.

In an evening interaction with media at the Pune divisional controller’s office, Mittal said, “The Indian railways has decided to start six cyber cells across the country and its first cell was started in Pune. Various cyber-related investigations, keeping a watch on illegal online ticketing, social media and various cyber frauds is the work of this cell. There is team of eight people in this cell and additionally we have hired cyber experts as well,” said Mittal.

Mittal did not reveal details of where the other five cyber cells are located and if all were operational.

He also declined to reveal any cases solved by the Pune unit.

“Other than that we will be completing the work of Hadapsar railway station by June 2020, and then some train operations will be moved to Hadapsar. The Pune railway station yard remodelling is going to happen in four phases and the work of first phase will start now. In the first phase, extension work for six platforms and other passenger facility works will be completed. Similarly, the development of the Shivajinagar railway station will be carried out in this year,” he added.

During his inspection Mittal took a review of passenger facilities, infrastructure work, operations and various other issues on the Satara to Pune railway route.