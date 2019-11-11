e-paper
Country’s future depends on the path students take: BBAU chancellor

  Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
251 gold medals and 2,805 degrees awarded during convocation

As many as 251 gold medals and 2,805 degrees were awarded to meritorious students during BBAU’s convocation here on Monday.

“The future of the country depends on the path the students present here take in their lives. We, as teachers, have equipped you with basic knowledge that you need to do better in life. And now it’s time for you to make use of this knowledge,” said Prakash C Bartunia, chancellor of the university, as he welcomed the students and participants at the event.

Medals and degrees were conferred on students who completed their courses in 2019 and 2018.

As many as 113 gold medals were awarded to students who completed their course this year while 119 gold medals were distributed among the 2018 batch students. A total of 17 gold medals were awarded to 2016 and 2017 batch students awarded during the event.

Two students, Rohit Verma of history department and Mungmuri Kranthi Kumar of were conferred the prestigious RD Sonkar Award.

“Every student who has received degree and medal today must remember this moment and continue to strive for the better and make themselves worthy of similar awards,” said the chancellor.

Female students bagged more medals than their male counterparts. For 2019, 61 girls won gold medals as against 52 boys. For 2018, 79 girls won gold medals as against 40 male students.

Niharika Tiwari of BBA from School for Management Studies who won gold medal said, “I have learnt many things from the university that will remain with me throughout life. I thank my family members and teachers for my success.”

Mansi Mandal of M.Sc (Food Science and Technology) from the School for Home Science, who won gold medal, said: “The medal is one of my biggest achievements in life that will surely motivate me in all my future endeavours.”

Prahlad Kamble, who is known for his work in the economic development of socially backward classes, was invited as the distinguished guest at the ceremony. He was conferred the Honoris Causa by the university.

“ I came from Maharashtra, which is the land of Babasaheb, Mahatma Phule and Chhatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaj. The University, named after Babasaheb, is making its pioneering contributions in the field of education. I am a follower of Babasaheb who was a great economist,” said Kamble.

Kamble suggested that there was a need to work for the development of socially backward classes, even today.

“In order to fulfill the aspirations of the youth of this class, we have established DICCI (Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries), which has been working for the last 15 years for economic promotion and development of leadership capacity in Dalit society.”

India News