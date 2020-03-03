e-paper
Couple drowns in Khadakwasla canal

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 21:22 IST
PUNE: A couple drowned while attempting to swim in Khadakwasla canal on Tuesday morning.

The two have been identified as Kailas Rejendra Chavan, 38 and Reshma Kailas Chavan, 35, both residents of Kondhwa Dhawade, Uttamnagar. The two live with their four-year-old daughter and the deceased man’s mother.

“One of their phones had a passcode so we could not open it. Their daughter called on it to inform that she had reached her grandmother’s after school and that is how we got in touch with the family,” said Police Naik Desai of Haveli police station who was among the first to reach the spot where the two were found.

The police found their belongings and two, two-wheelers near the dam. Both the vehicles were Honda Dios, one red-black and the other yellow, according to police.

“One cannot comprehend the sudden depth of the water from where they entered. The flow of the water was also high. As they entered the canal, passersby informed the police control room. Some people also tried to help, but were unable to save them,” said Desai.

While the man owned an optical shop, the woman was a sangeet visharad qualified singing teacher. They both had been going to the same spot to swim for the past few days, according to the family members.

The police were informed around 7:30 am and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire station officials were called to retrieve the two bodies from the canal stretch near Nanded Phata. Their bodies were sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem and later handed over to the family.

