e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Couple held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Couple held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The couple are into drug peddling for the past three months.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The anti-narcotics cell of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a couple for drug peddling and recovered 10gm heroin from their possession on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, 30, of Giaspura and his wife Seema, 27.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said that the police have arrested the accused from Daba Lohara road during special checking. The accused were crossing from the area on a scooter when the police signaled them to stop for checking. On frisking, 10gm heroin was recovered from their possession.

The ASI added that the accused Baljit Singh is a labourer, while his wife is a homemaker. They are into drug peddling for the past three months.

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Daba police station.

Baljit Singh is already facing trial in a liquor smuggling case lodged against him at Model Town police station.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In