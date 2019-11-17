Couple keeps daughter’s body home for three days, prays for her return to life

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 20:03 IST

Superstition made a couple keep their four-year-old daughter’s body at home for three days after she died on Friday due to an illness in Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

With the body still in the house, they offered prayers at the behest of two priests of another faith who assured them that doing so would bring the child back to life, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Karubin village under Chiraiyakot police station limits, the police said, adding that the matter came to light on Sunday. Mau superintendent of police Anurag Arya confirmed the development.

Police said the girl suffered bouts of vomiting and stomachache on Thursday night. Her father rushed the child to the government health centre at Chirayakot where doctors gave her preliminary treatment and referred her to the district hospital.

Instead of going to the district hospital, her parents admitted the child to a private hospital in Mau where she died while receiving treatment on Friday, the police said.

The father then brought the body home. Soon, two priests of another faith visited the house and told the girl’s father that the child could be brought back to life by keeping her body at home and offering prayers there, the police said.

The parents of the girl started following the suggestion, prompting a local to inform the police about the bizarre manner in which prayers were being offered in the presence of the body in the house.

Mau superintendent of police Anurag Arya instructed a police team to reach the police. The police team asked the family to perform the last rites of the girl after making them understand that she was dead and could not be brought back to life, the SP said.

The family performed the last rites thereafter, he added.