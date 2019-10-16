Court delivers verdict in rape case within 36 days of FIR

cities

A POCSO court in Auraiya decided a rape case within 36 days of the FIR being filed.

Additional district judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Rajesh Chowdhary on Wednesday sentenced the accused Anshu Yadav to life imprisonment for the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The girl was raped in a village near Dibiyapur on September 9 and the police filed the charge sheet on September 24, according to the court order. The court took 21 days to complete the trial. The incident took place when the girl was on her way back from a bank. According to the FIR, her father had sent her to open a bank account as he was too busy to go himself. But bank officials turned the girl away on the ground that she was a minor.

She was forcibly taken to her house by the accused and raped there. Her parents were not present at the time. After the rape, the girl reached her school and told the teachers about the incident.

In the meantime, Anshu Yadav arrived on the scene on a motorcycle with a friend and threatened the girl of serious consequences if she spoke any further, the FIR said. On being challenged, Anshu and his friend left in a haste. Later, they threatened the girl’s mother at her house.

The forensic report confirmed that the girl was raped. The girl’s father thanked the court for the speedy trial and judgment. He said he was satisfied with the verdict.

