Covid-19: 4 new positive cases on Tuesday morning; Pune total is 32

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:06 IST

PUNE: Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday morning confirmed four new positive cases for the Sars-Cov-2 virus taking the city’s count of positive cases to 32. While 20 of these cases are from Pune, 12 are from the neighbouring industrial township, Pimpri-Chinchwad. No new cases have been reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area in the last three days.

Out of four, three are reported to have foreign travel history while the forth is a case of local transmission, health authorities said.

Three of the four were admitted at three different hospitals in the city and the forth patient was admitted to the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital under the Pune Municipal Corporation. More details are awaited.