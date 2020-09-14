e-paper
Covid-19: 5 staff test positive, CMO office shut for 4 days in UP's Meerut

Covid-19: 5 staff test positive, CMO office shut for 4 days in UP’s Meerut

Five officers, including two assistant chief medical officers and a deputy chief medical officer, have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last eight days

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:57 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The Covid-19 infection tally in Meerut district has gone up to 6,121.
The Covid-19 infection tally in Meerut district has gone up to 6,121.(Representational Image)
         

The office of Meerut’s chief medical officer (CMO) was shut for four days for sanitisation as five medical officers, including two assistant chief medical officers and a deputy chief medical officer, have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last eight days. Almost all top health officials involved in the battle against the virus operate from the office. The monitoring and surveillance of Covid-19 cases in the district are also carried out from the office.

Also read: Cured patients in Uttar Pradesh asked to follow Centre’s post-Covid protocol

Dr Rajkumar, the chief medical officer, said the health authorities were now functioning from his camp office with the support of limited staff. He added detection of positive cases in the office created a scare among other staff members. “We are managing it somehow.”

The Covid-19 infection tally in the district has gone up to 6,121. They include 1,554 active cases. As many as 647 asymptomatic people are undergoing treatment in home isolation and 154 patients have died so far.

