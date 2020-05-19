Covid-19 cases rise to 3,928 in Thane; death toll reaches 121

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 15:24 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Thane district rose to 3,928 after 244 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, the district administration said.

The district also reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, including six from Navi Mumbai, taking the toll to 121, it said in a release.

Of the 244 new Covid-19 cases, 91 were reported from Thane city, 74 from Navi Mumbai, 30 from Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits and the rest from other parts of the district, the release said.

A one-month-old girl from Kalyan, another girl aged one year from Thane city, and six other children in the age group of 4 to 10 years were among those who tested positive for the infection on Monday, it said.

So far, areas under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits have reported 1,269 cases, Navi Mumbai-1,264, Kalyan- Dombivali-530, Mira Bhayander-359, Thane rural-185, Ulhasnagar-126, Badlapur-116, Bhiwandi Nizampur-43 and Ambernath-36, it said.

The neighbouring Palghar districthas so far reported a total of 389cases and 16deaths, a release from the district administration said.