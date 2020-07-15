e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid-19 claims 20 deaths in Pune city

Covid-19 claims 20 deaths in Pune city

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:25 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Pune Pune city crossed the 30,000 mark for progressive positive cases on Wednesday with the city’s death toll from Covid-related fatalities at 889. According to the state health department, Mumbai reported 1,374 positives on Tuesday, while Pune reported 1,416 positives. Fifteen deaths were reported in 24 hours and five deaths of people residing out of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

Of the 10,064 active cases in the city, 502 are in a critical condition with 76 on ventilators. The rest are in ICUs or under treatment with non-invasive ventilators.

A total of 746 were discharged on Wednesday taking the count of such cases to 19,570.

A total of 6,343 samples were tested, of which 2,328 were tested using the rapid antigen testing kits; of these 451 tested positive.

The deaths include five from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital - an 84 year old male from Shaniwar peth; a 49-year-old female from Baner; a 78-year-old female from Karve nagar; a 69-year- old male from Mundhwa; and an 80-year-old male from Kothrud.

Sassoon General Hospital reported four deaths - a 61-year-old from Yerwada; a 55-year-old male from Kharadi; a 74-year-old male from Market Yard and a 61-year-old woman from Katraj.

Two deaths were reported from Naidu hospital and one each from KEM hospital, Noble Hospital, Jehangir hospital and one from AIIMS, a 53-year- old female from Bopodi.

From cases of residents outside PMC limits, the deaths include one at Sassoon, one at Sahyadri hospital, one at Symbiosis hospital and one at the AICTS hospital.

