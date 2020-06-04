e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Daund brothers recount ordeal of the poor after cremating mother in Pune

Covid-19: Daund brothers recount ordeal of the poor after cremating mother in Pune

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:02 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Compelled by poverty, two brothers, aged 32 and 40 years, decided to walk back home from Pune to the rural town of Daund, some 80 km away, after cremating their mother who had died of Covid-19.

On June 2, 62-year-old Hussanidi Shaikh, died of Covid-19 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital at Chinchwad. Hailing from Daund, she was first taken to doctors in the rural town and later to the Daund Civil Hospital where the family was advised that she be taken to a government hospital in Pune by ambulance.

“We then brought her to YCM Hospital and stayed in the hospital premises for two days as she was admitted to the Covid ward where we were not allowed to meet her,” said Fayaz Shaikh (32), who was accompanied by his elder brother Mehboob (40).

The brothers, who worked in the railway canteen at Daund railway station, were informed of their mother’s demise on June 2. Since she was a Covid-19 patient, they were not allowed to take her body to Daund but asked to perform the final rites in Pimpri-Chinchwad itself.

All by themselves, it was the volunteers from the Muslim Mulnivasai Sangh who helped the brothers perform the cremation, after which the brothers decided to return home.

Fayaz said that with the little money they had, they took an auto upto a certain distance and then had no option but to walk back to Daund. The volunteers who called the brothers after some two-three hours to check on their condition, soon learnt that they were walking back home after performing their mother’s cremation.

Alarmed by this, they contacted Republican Party of India (RPI) activists at Manjri to provide food to the brothers and also contacted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from Daund, Badshah Shaikh, who organised a car to bring them back to the town.

“We reached Daund in the car and were asked to stay in a quarantine centre,” Fayaz said. .

Expressing gratitude towards all the people who helped them reach home, Fayaz said poor rural patients and their relatives like them face an ordeal in big cities and some thought must be given to their situation.

top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In