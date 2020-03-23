Covid-19: Delhi HC, district courts suspend operations; urgent matters to be heard via video conferencing

cities

Mar 23, 2020

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended its operations, along with those of the trial courts in the city, till April 4 ordering a complete lockdown of the high court building as well as the chamber blocks. The high court also directed that matters of extreme urgency would be heard through video conferencing, in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

In a communication to all courts, the high court informed that only extraordinarily urgent matters would be heard through video conferencing. It said that even the seven district courts in the city would also have a fresh roster of judges to deal with matters of fresh arrests and remand.

The high court added that in matters of extreme urgency in lower courts, one administrative officer should be nominated in each district who can be contacted on the telephone by aggrieved parties.

The high court order further read: “The concerned district and sessions judges shall ensure that only those staff officials, who are residing in Delhi and are using own conveyance, are called for handling indispensable services…However, as already directed, all those staff officials, who are not required to report for duty on any given day, would not leave the station under any circumstances…. Delhi Judicial Academy shall suspend all its training programmes and court attachments till April 4.”

The decision was taken in a meeting of judges of the Delhi High Court and members of its Bar Association as well as the District Bar Association who assured the judges of all necessary cooperation from their side.

Earlier, the high court had directed that it would hear only urgent matters which can be mentioned before the Registrar General. In the lower courts, the high court had directed that only bail and stay matters would be heard.