Covid-19: Four new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, 67-year-old Dombivli woman dies

cities Updated: Apr 05, 2020 20:34 IST
Four more cases of Covid-19 reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday, taking the toll to 28 cases. A 67-year-old woman from Dombivli who was infected, died on Saturday night at Kasturba Hospital.

“The total number of cases has reached 28 now. All those living in the buildings are being surveyed and asked to be home quarantined. The woman who died does not have a travel history and also did not come into contact of any infected person. Four others from her family has been tested positive and are at Kasturba hospital,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-boy who was quarantined at the Shastrinagar Hospital, ran out of the hospital on Saturday night. The boy managed to run away from the window of the toilet. The Dombivli police are looking out for him.

