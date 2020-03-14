e-paper
Covid 19: Gian Sagar hospital notified as isolation facility

Covid 19: Gian Sagar hospital notified as isolation facility

The hospital would continue to function normally as it has enough beds to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients.

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
The Punjab health and family welfare department has notified the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital as an isolation facility for suspected coronavirus patients.

However, the hospital would continue to function normally as it has enough beds to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients, said a hospital spokesperson.

In a statement, he said the notification in this regard has been issued by the principal secretary (health and family welfare), as per the containment plan of the Union government for Covid 19. The notification said the facility would remain under the control of the director of health services for any exigency.

He said the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital had offered to provide 100 beds in indoor wards and 20 ventilators for suspected coronavirus patients, if need be.

