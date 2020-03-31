e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Migrants must not travel to their hometown amid lockdown, says CM

Covid-19: Migrants must not travel to their hometown amid lockdown, says CM

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the migrant workers should not try to travel to their native state or town, as all the district and state borders have been sealed. “We have made arrangements of stay, food and healthcare in about 1,000 shelters across the state. More than 2.25 lakh migrants have been put up there safely. Likewise, the Maharashtra migrants stranded in other states are being taken care of by the respective government and I have been personally talking to the chief ministers concerned. We have been serving 25,000 Shiv Bhojan thalis at various centres to feed the homeless and poor. The number could be increased if the need be,” said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned the employers and companies employing migrant workers to not terminate them or deduct their salaries for the loss of working hours during the Covid-19 lockdown. Government has warned them with strict action for any such act.

top news
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be black-listed
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be black-listed
With 23 new cases, coronavirus positive number in Delhi touches 120
With 23 new cases, coronavirus positive number in Delhi touches 120
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities