Covid-19: Migrants must not travel to their hometown amid lockdown, says CM

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:17 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the migrant workers should not try to travel to their native state or town, as all the district and state borders have been sealed. “We have made arrangements of stay, food and healthcare in about 1,000 shelters across the state. More than 2.25 lakh migrants have been put up there safely. Likewise, the Maharashtra migrants stranded in other states are being taken care of by the respective government and I have been personally talking to the chief ministers concerned. We have been serving 25,000 Shiv Bhojan thalis at various centres to feed the homeless and poor. The number could be increased if the need be,” said Thackeray.

Meanwhile, the state government has warned the employers and companies employing migrant workers to not terminate them or deduct their salaries for the loss of working hours during the Covid-19 lockdown. Government has warned them with strict action for any such act.