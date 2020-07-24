Covid-19 pregnant women deliver, recover in Patiala; 25 of 40 discharged

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:28 IST

Patiala Believed to be a vulnerable category of population to covid-19, of 40 pregnant women who have tested positive for the disease, to date in the district, almost all have given birth to healthy babies. The women are also fine. Two women had to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, as surgery was too risky an option of the both the mother and the child.

Dr Parneet Kaur, head of gynaecology department, Rajindra Hospital, said, “Of these women, 25 have been discharged and 15 are still admitted in hospital as they are yet to complete their isolation period. All, however, are fit and fine.” Thirty-one of these women are from Patiala, three from Ludhiana and one each from Sangrur, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kaithal, Gurgaon and Hamirpur. Pregnant women constituted around 4% of patients in the district, which were 1,217.

An official of the health department said, “Successful results of these cases will shatter the fear of covid-19 among the most vulnerable section of population,”

Doctors said the process of delivery was challenging, as they have to wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

“Deliveries and surgeries are most challenging, as we are in PPE kits and when in that kit, you cannot hear anything. We communicate through sign language to seek help and equipment from our team. Our vision can also blocked because we are wearing these kits,” said Dr Parneet.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, “A separate isolation facility with 13 beds has been setup at the gynae department of the Rajindra Hospital. We have to be extra cautious and diligent in treatment of pregnant women.”