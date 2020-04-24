Covid-19: Quarantined patient’s relative attacks doctor

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:16 IST

Kasarvadavli police have arrested a man for attacking his family member’s doctor for making him waiting for a long time and not allowing him to keep tiffin and other items at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) treatment centre.

According to Kasarwadvli police, the accused, who is in his 30s, had gone to the Covid-19 treatment centre near Bunderpada where an infected family member is receiving treatment. The accused wanted to drop off some food and other items for his relative but was asked to take them back home.

The man waited for a long time and then got into an argument with the authorities. He then attacked Doctor Sunil Katkar, 30, and slapped him several times for not allowing him to deliver the items.

Senior police inspector K Khairnar said, “The accused is a family member of one of the patients. Because it is against the rules, the authorities didn’t allow him to keep the things in the hospital, following which he got into an altercation and slapped the doctor. We have therefore booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”