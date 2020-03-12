Covid-19 scare adds to city’s garbage clearance back-log at Phursungi, Uruli Devachi landfills

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:05 IST

PUNE Against the background of confirmed Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the city, office bearers of the civic body who have appealed to residents of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi to withdraw their current stir and allow the disposal of garbage at designated landfills in the area, have failed to make any headway.

The residents in the area are not allowing the dumping of garbage at the depot for the past 10 days.

Mayor Murlidhr Mohol, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane and solid waste management department head Dyneshwar Molak held a meeting with the residents in the area on Thursday.

Sanjay Harpale, a resident of Phursungi who is one of the persons leading the protests, said, “Our issues are still pending with the civic body, but if they give us in writing that the issues will be solved and our demands will be fulfilled we can consider their request. How can we roll back our agitation if our demands are not met?”

Another agitator Ganesh Dhore said, “The officials of PMC say they are worried as the garbage is collected in various places in the city due to the ongoing scare of coronavirus. We too are humans, but the PMc is not processing or segregating the garbage and dumping it here.”

Mohol said, “We appealed to the residents to withdraw the agitation as garbage is seen overflowing at various places around the city. By considering the panic created due to coronavirus the residents need to cooperate.”