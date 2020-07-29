e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 slows down police work in Ludhiana

Covid-19 slows down police work in Ludhiana

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said people could send their complaints via e-mail at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 02:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A day after 20 police personnel tested positive for coronavirus, public dealing at the office of police commissioner and the police stations in division numbers 3 and 8 remained suspended on Tuesday.

Investigation in many cases was delayed as police showed reluctance in calling on people connected to cases for questioning or recording their statements.

The office of the commissioner of police wore a deserted look as people were barred from entering and were asked instead to send their complaints on e-mail. Sanitisation of the police stations of division number 3 and 8 was underway.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at police station, division number 8, said everyone reported to duty according as per routine. Duties were performed and checkpoints were laid, he said, adding that no public dealings were entertained.

He added that the only entry of locals was barred for three days, but the police were available 24 hours and could be contacted anytime in case of emergency.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO at police station, division number 3, was quarantined after he tested positive for Covid-19. The main gate of the police station was kept closed to deter entry of people. However, the wicket gate was opened for police personnel.

Police said that routine work was affected. They could not call people to the station for investigation, questioning or recording statements.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said most of the personnel were asymptomatic and were recovering quickly. He added that the people could send their complaints via e-mail at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in.

top news
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Support, sympathy for Sachin Pilot waning within the Congress
Support, sympathy for Sachin Pilot waning within the Congress
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In