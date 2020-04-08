e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 suspects complain about lack of facilities at Gzb quarantine centre

Covid-19 suspects complain about lack of facilities at Gzb quarantine centre

cities Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:10 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: The suspected Covid-19 patients who were shifted from the MMG District Hospital to a new quarantine facility at BBDIT College campus at Duhai, Muradnagar on Wednesday morning took to social media to complain about the lack of facilities at the centre.

Following the videos made viral by the patients, administration and health officials rushed to the spot.

The 10 suspected patients, including two women, were sent to the new quarantine centre on Tuesday night. According to health department officials, they readied 23 rooms for patients and 10 others for stay of staff members.

“We were brought to BBDIT College campus on Tuesday night. But this hostel lacks basic facilities. There was no electricity when we arrived and we had to use torch in order to move to our rooms on first floor. The officials said that they will bring some electrician soon, and we kept sitting on stairs for about one-and-a-half hours,” said a 32-year-old woman patient from Indirapuram.

“The staff gave us food which was not proper and no one had their dinner. The doors in some washrooms are broken and there is no water. During the night, there was cold and we had to wrap ourselves in bedsheets. No blankets were available,” she added.

Another woman from Loni who was brought to the facility from MMG Hospital complained of uneasiness ever since she arrived at the new facility. “It is very suffocating here. I came to MMG Hospital on Sunday and we were shifted here on Tuesday night. Two patients are made to stay in one room,” she said as she broke down.

The patients prepared videos and made them viral on the social media platforms. After this, officials from district administration and the health department rushed to the spot.

“There are no proper facilities for hand wash and no sanitizer is available here. We have made tweets about the lack of facilities and also sent videos of the issues at the facility. The facilities at MMG Hospital were far better than what we got here,” said a 22-year-old patient from Sanjay Nagar.

Another man from Loni who is a college student also had his share of complaints. “My family had come with food but they did not allow them inside. They just gave us one water bottle. I have complaints of vomiting and fever but doctors take time to attend to us,” he added.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Padney did not respond to calls made by HT. Chief development officer Asmita Lal who rushed to the quarantine facility did not take calls either.

However, chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that some shortcomings at the facility were rectified.

“The patients were shifted to the facility at around 8pm on Tuesday. Around 10pm packaged drinking water was provided to them. Thirty food packets were also arranged by the Ghaziabad development authority and one bottle of sanitizer was given to each one of them. I myself listened to the patients and all the shortcomings were rectified,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that the administration had made arrangement for the facility and the health department was roped in to provide health care facility.

top news
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
LIVE: Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Covid-19 drug
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
HCQ assurance kept, India seeks US help for latest Covid-19 test equipment
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
20 corona hotspots sealed in Delhi, wearing of masks compulsory
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
WhatsApp makes group calls easier amid Covid-19 lockdown
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities